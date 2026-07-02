Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on Spain vs. Austria and Get Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available as of Thursday, July 3, and new users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across their first 10 days. Use Spain vs. Austria as your day-one target and get up to $100 in FanCash back if your first bet loses.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Spain vs. Austria

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a bet match of up to $100 in FanCash each day for their first 10 days. Spain vs. Austria is the perfect match to kick off day one, with Luis de la Fuente's side facing a lively Austrian team that has already shown it can score in bunches. Place at least $1 on any market tied to the match at odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100.

Here is how the day-one win/loss scenario plays out. If you wager $100 on Spain to win and they advance past Austria, you keep your winnings as normal. If Austria pulls off the upset and your bet loses, Fanatics returns up to $100 in FanCash to your account. That FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw, and it expires seven days after it is issued.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is available to bettors in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. The key terms and conditions to keep in mind are listed below.

Only new Fanatics Sportsbook accounts are eligible for this offer.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wagers must be at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer is repeatable each day for your first 10 days, up to $100 per day.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of the more flexible offers available among current sportsbook promos , since you are not locked into a single large wager to unlock the full value. Spreading bets across 10 days, starting with Spain vs. Austria, lets you build into the offer at your own pace.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Spain vs. Austria

Signing up and placing your first bet on Spain vs. Austria takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play and open it on your device. Tap the registration button and enter your personal details, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred banking method available in the app. Navigate to the Spain vs. Austria market, select your bet at odds of -500 or longer, and wager at least $1 to trigger day-one eligibility. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and banking options, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for Spain vs. Austria at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook does not limit its promotions to new users. Existing account holders can find regularly updated bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts by checking the Promos tab directly within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. With the FIFA World Cup 26 in full swing, there are likely to be match-specific offers tied to knockout-round games like Spain vs. Austria. Log in before kickoff to see what is available for your account.