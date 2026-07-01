Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Bet on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Earn Up to $100 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now, and Wednesday, July 1 is a great time to activate it. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over their first 10 days, starting with USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one, making USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina the perfect match to get started. Place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you get your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process each day for your first 10 days, building toward a total welcome package of up to $1,000 in FanCash across all sportsbook promos.

Here is how the day-one offer plays out using the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match as your first bet. If you wager $100 on the USA to win and the match goes Bosnia's way, Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash. If the USA wins and your bet cashes, you keep your winnings and still have nine more days to claim the daily match on future bets.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is awarded on losing bets only, up to $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before requesting a withdrawal.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible welcome offers available right now. Because the daily structure lets you choose your own market each day, you are not locked into a single bet type or sport to keep earning.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Signing up and placing your first bet on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started and explore the available markets. Open the app and register by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available banking method to qualify for the promotion. Navigate to the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match, select a market at odds of -500 or longer, and place a wager of at least $1. If your day-one bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore beyond USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Fanatics does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing account holders across a wide range of sports and markets. Checking the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the easiest way to stay current on what is available each day.

With the Copa America knockout rounds heating up and plenty of summer sports action on the schedule, there will be no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing offers. Make it a habit to browse the Promos section before placing your bets to ensure you never miss a boost or bonus that fits your betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.