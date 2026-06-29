Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Cash for Netherlands vs. Morocco

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Netherlands vs. Morocco

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn FanCash back on their first bet each day for 10 consecutive days. Netherlands vs. Morocco is the perfect match to kick things off on day one. Wager at least $1 on any market tied to this Round of 32 clash at odds of -500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you get your stake back in FanCash up to $100.

Say you bet $100 on the Netherlands to win and Morocco pulls off the upset. Fanatics returns your $100 stake as FanCash, which you can use on the next nine days of the promotion. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still have nine more days to earn additional FanCash. Either way, you are in a strong position heading into the rest of the knockout stage.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo:

Available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Wager at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer.

If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

The offer repeats each day for your first 10 days, with a total potential value of up to $1,000 in FanCash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This is one of the stronger sportsbook promos available right now, especially with a high-quality knockout match like Netherlands vs. Morocco on the schedule. The Dutch have been one of the tournament's most productive attacks, while Morocco has shown it can compete with anyone after drawing Brazil in the group stage. There is plenty of action to target across the full-match result, both teams to score, and player prop markets.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Netherlands vs. Morocco

Signing up and placing your first bet on Netherlands vs. Morocco takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your offer before kickoff.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and open it on your device to explore available markets and banking options. Register for a new account by providing the required personal information, including a government-issued ID for verification. Enter Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Netherlands vs. Morocco market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. If your bet loses, up to $100 in FanCash is credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use your FanCash before it expires after seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, features, and available markets, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook offers to explore after Netherlands vs. Morocco

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time offers tied to major sporting events. Once you have claimed your welcome offer, it is worth checking the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is currently available. With the World Cup knockout rounds heating up, there are likely to be additional opportunities worth taking advantage of throughout the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.