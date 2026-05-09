Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for UFC 328: Bet $20, Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets instantly when they bet $20 on Saturday, May 9. With Khamzat Chimaev defending his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, there is no better time to sign up and get in on the action.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 328

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two strong options depending on their state. Most new bettors can place a $20 wager and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states can opt for $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments. Both offers are available through the sportsbook promos page, and no promo code is required to claim either one.

To qualify, your first bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer. The bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account and must be fully settled before the bonus is issued. UFC 328 is a perfect target for your qualifying wager, whether you back Chimaev to overwhelm Strickland with his relentless pressure or take Strickland to pull off another stunning upset.

Here is what you need to know about how the bonus bets work:

Bonus bets are issued immediately after your qualifying bet settles under the $200 offer.

Under the $350 offer, you receive $50 per day for seven consecutive days.

Each daily $50 bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet may be used per bet.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15, not $35.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and cannot be cashed out early using the Cash Out feature.

You must opt in to the promotion directly in your bet slip, not just on the Promos page.

Say you place $20 on Strickland at +200 and he pulls off the upset. You collect your cash winnings and your $200 in bonus bets hits your account right away. If Chimaev wins, your qualifying bet settles and the bonus bets are still issued, giving you plenty of ammunition to wager on the rest of the UFC 328 card.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for UFC 328

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before UFC 328 on Saturday, May 9.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to activate your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your balance quickly. Open your bet slip and turn on the promotion. You must activate the offer directly in the bet slip for it to apply to your wager. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any UFC 328 market with odds of -500 or longer. The Chimaev vs. Strickland main event and the Van vs. Taira flyweight title fight are both strong options. Once your bet settles, collect your bonus bets and use them across any available market on the app. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial wager.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers to explore at UFC 328

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rewards its existing users with odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the week. The best place to find these deals is the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently around major events like UFC 328. Checking that section before fight night could add real value to your bets on the Chimaev-Strickland main event or any of the other compelling matchups on the card.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.