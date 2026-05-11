Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get $350 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA, and NHL Games on Monday

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to bet $20 and get up to $200 in bonus bets instantly, or up to $350 in bonus bets spread over seven days in select states. With a massive Monday, May 11 slate featuring NBA and NHL playoff action plus MLB, there is no shortage of markets to target with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA, NHL, and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states including IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY can opt for $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days, totaling $350. Both versions require a single qualifying cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer.

To unlock either offer, you must opt in directly through your bet slip, not just the Promos page. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven, or you will forfeit eligibility. Tonight's slate gives you plenty of options, from the Pistons vs. Cavaliers in Game 4 to OKC looking to sweep the Lakers, the Avalanche and Wild in a tight Western Conference semifinal, and the Dodgers taking on the Giants in an early-season rivalry matchup.

Here is a quick look at the key terms for both offers:

Minimum qualifying bet: $20 cash wager at odds of -500 or longer.

Bet $20, Get $200 instantly: Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Bet $20, Get $350 over 7 days: Available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY, paid as $50 per day.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after being issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet per wager is allowed.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

To put the value in perspective: if you place a $20 qualifying bet on the Cavaliers to win Game 4 and it loses, you still walk away with up to $200 in bonus bets to use across other sportsbook promos and markets. If your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive your bonus bets. Say you use a $50 bonus bet on the Thunder to cover and win $40 in profit, you receive that $40 in withdrawable cash while the $50 bonus amount itself is not returned.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for tonight's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required; the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off tonight:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Open your bet slip and toggle on the promotion directly within the slip. Opting in only through the Promos or Discover page is not sufficient. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market, such as tonight's Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 4, the Thunder vs. Lakers, the Avalanche vs. Wild, or the Dodgers vs. Giants. Receive your bonus bets. The $200 version is credited instantly after your bet settles. The $350 version delivers $50 per day for seven consecutive days beginning after your qualifying bet settles. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying bet whenever you are ready.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses for existing customers tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up and MLB settling into its divisional races, there will be no shortage of promotions to take advantage of in the weeks ahead.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.