Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get $350 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA, and NHL Games on Monday
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to bet $20 and get up to $200 in bonus bets instantly, or up to $350 in bonus bets spread over seven days in select states. With a massive Monday, May 11 slate featuring NBA and NHL playoff action plus MLB, there is no shortage of markets to target with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA, NHL, and MLB betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states including IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY can opt for $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days, totaling $350. Both versions require a single qualifying cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer.
To unlock either offer, you must opt in directly through your bet slip, not just the Promos page. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven, or you will forfeit eligibility. Tonight's slate gives you plenty of options, from the Pistons vs. Cavaliers in Game 4 to OKC looking to sweep the Lakers, the Avalanche and Wild in a tight Western Conference semifinal, and the Dodgers taking on the Giants in an early-season rivalry matchup.
Here is a quick look at the key terms for both offers:
- Minimum qualifying bet: $20 cash wager at odds of -500 or longer.
- Bet $20, Get $200 instantly: Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
- Bet $20, Get $350 over 7 days: Available in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY, paid as $50 per day.
- Bonus bets expire 24 hours after being issued.
- Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet per wager is allowed.
- If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.
To put the value in perspective: if you place a $20 qualifying bet on the Cavaliers to win Game 4 and it loses, you still walk away with up to $200 in bonus bets to use across other sportsbook promos and markets. If your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings and still receive your bonus bets. Say you use a $50 bonus bet on the Thunder to cover and win $40 in profit, you receive that $40 in withdrawable cash while the $50 bonus amount itself is not returned.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for tonight's games
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required; the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off tonight:
- Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration.
- Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods.
- Open your bet slip and toggle on the promotion directly within the slip. Opting in only through the Promos or Discover page is not sufficient.
- Place a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market, such as tonight's Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 4, the Thunder vs. Lakers, the Avalanche vs. Wild, or the Dodgers vs. Giants.
- Receive your bonus bets. The $200 version is credited instantly after your bet settles. The $350 version delivers $50 per day for seven consecutive days beginning after your qualifying bet settles.
- Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your qualifying bet whenever you are ready.
For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users
Fanatics does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses for existing customers tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up and MLB settling into its divisional races, there will be no shortage of promotions to take advantage of in the weeks ahead.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.