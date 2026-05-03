Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $350 Bonus Bets for NBA/NHL Game 7s and MLB

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets instantly — or $350 over seven days in select states — just for placing a $20 wager. With Game 7s in both the NBA and NHL, plus a full slate of MLB action, May 3 is one of the best days of the year to explore sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for today's Game 7s and MLB slate

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY can opt for $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days, totaling $350.

Both offers require a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer. That means you can back the Canadiens or Lightning in their winner-take-all Game 7 tonight, wager on the Raptors or Cavaliers after RJ Barrett's overtime three-pointer forced this deciding game, or pick a side in the Pistons-Magic showdown between the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds. Any MLB game on today's loaded schedule also qualifies.

Here is what you need to know about the $200 instant offer:

Place a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer.

Opt in by turning the promotion on in your bet slip, not just on the promos page.

Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account.

Bonus bets are issued immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

Each bonus bet expires 24 hours after it is issued.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15.

Bonus bets cannot be combined, withdrawn as cash, or cashed out early.

The $350 sequenced offer works similarly, but instead of one lump sum, you receive $50 in bonus bets each day for seven consecutive days. Each daily $50 allotment expires 24 hours after it is issued, so plan your bets accordingly. Whether you are backing a Game 7 winner or riding a hot MLB pitcher, both offers give you plenty of ways to put your bonus bets to work.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Game 7 action

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's Game 7 tip-offs and puck drops.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create your account. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish registration. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your account quickly. Before placing your bet, open your bet slip and turn on the promotion. Simply visiting the promos page is not enough — you must activate it directly in the bet slip. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market, such as a Game 7 moneyline or an MLB run line. Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial wager.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions for existing customers throughout the season. To stay up to date on what is currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to browse the latest offers. With Game 7s in both the NBA and NHL tonight, it is worth checking before you place your first bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.