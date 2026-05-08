Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $350 for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to grab $200 in bonus bets instantly just by placing a $20 wager. With Friday, May 8 bringing a packed MLB slate alongside Round 2 of both the NBA and NHL playoffs, there is no shortage of action to target. Sign up today and put your first bet to work right away.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA, NHL and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager. Bettors in select states -- IN, IA, AZ, MA and WY -- can instead opt for $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments. Both are strong options among the top sportsbook promos available right now.

To qualify for either offer, your first bet must meet the following requirements:

Be a single cash wager of at least $20.

Carry odds of -500 or longer.

Be placed on any eligible market within seven days of verifying your account.

Be fully settled once the event concludes.

You also need to opt in directly from your bet slip -- not just from the Promos page -- for the offer to apply. If you place a qualifying bet on, say, the Knicks to extend their 2-0 series lead over the 76ers and your wager wins, any profits from that initial bet are yours to withdraw. If it loses, your bonus bets still land in your account. With the $200 instant offer, all bonus bets arrive at once and expire 24 hours after being issued. With the $350 offer, each $50 daily bonus also expires 24 hours after it is issued, so plan accordingly.

Bonus bets can be split across multiple wagers -- a $50 bonus could become five $10 bets on NHL playoff games like the Ducks vs. Golden Knights series -- but you cannot combine multiple bonus bets into a single wager. If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for today's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's NBA and NHL playoff action tips off:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and verify your identity to complete the process. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Open your bet slip and toggle on the promotion to opt in. This step is required -- opting in only through the Promos page will not activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Tonight's NBA playoff matchups, NHL series games, or any MLB contest all qualify. Receive your bonus bets. The $200 offer lands instantly once your qualifying bet settles. The $350 offer delivers $50 per day for seven consecutive days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The value at Fanatics does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses for existing customers throughout the week. Checking the "Promos" tab on the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the best way to stay current on whatever is available for today's slate of games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.