Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $350 for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The NBA and NHL playoffs are heating up, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors up to $200 in bonus bets instantly. With Round 2 action across both leagues delivering elimination pressure and star performances, there is no better time to sign up. This welcome offer is available through Saturday, May 9.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users two strong options depending on their state. Most new bettors can place a $20 wager and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states can choose to receive $350 in bonus bets spread across seven days in $50 daily increments. Both offers are among the most competitive sportsbook promos available right now.

To qualify for either offer, your first wager must meet a few straightforward requirements. Here is what you need to know before placing your bet on any of this weekend's playoff matchups, whether that is Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Lakers vs. Thunder, Knicks vs. 76ers, or any of the NHL second-round series:

Place a single cash wager of at least $20.

Your bet must carry odds of -500 or longer.

The bet must be placed on an eligible market and fully settled once the event ends.

You must opt in directly through your bet slip, not just on the Promos page.

Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of completing account verification, by 11:59 PM ET on day seven.

Say you place a $20 wager on LeBron James and the Lakers to cover against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If that bet wins, you collect your cash winnings as normal and your bonus bets are still issued. If it loses, you still receive your full bonus bet reward. Keep in mind that if you use a bonus bet and it wins, you only receive the profit, not the original bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet that returns $40 in winnings pays out $40, not $90.

Bonus bets issued under the $200 instant offer expire 24 hours after being credited. Under the $350 offer, each $50 daily bonus also expires 24 hours after it is issued. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early using the Cash Out feature. You can split them across multiple wagers with a minimum of $0.10 per bet, but only one bonus bet can be applied per wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the playoffs

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required, as the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish creating your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Navigate to your bet slip and opt in to the promotion by toggling it on directly within the slip. Opting in only through the Promos or Discover page is not sufficient. Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible playoff market, such as a game spread, moneyline, or total for any of this weekend's NBA or NHL matchups, with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial wager.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and app experience, read our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and reload bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the season. Existing users should check the Promos section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app frequently to stay current on what is available. With the NBA and NHL playoffs running deep into the spring, there will be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing promotions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.