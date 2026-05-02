Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $350 for Saturday's NBA and NHL Playoff Games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a strong way to jump into Saturday's packed playoff slate. Sign up by May 2 and bet $20 to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly — or up to $350 in bonus bets spread over seven days in select states. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before tip-off.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Saturday's NBA and NHL playoff games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two versions depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY can opt for $50 in bonus bets per day for seven straight days, totaling $350. No promo code is required — the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page.

To qualify for either offer, you must create and verify your account, opt in to the promotion directly in your bet slip (not just on the Promos page), and place a qualifying bet within seven days of completing verification. Your qualifying bet must be a single cash wager of at least $20 on odds of -500 or longer on any eligible market, including Saturday's NBA or NHL playoff games. If you do not place that bet by 11:59 PM ET on day seven, you will not receive the reward.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms for the $200 instant offer:

Minimum qualifying bet: $20 cash wager.

Minimum odds: -500 or longer.

Bonus bets issued: $200 instantly after your qualifying bet settles.

Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep only the profit — not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

For example, say you place a $20 qualifying bet on an NBA Game 7 moneyline Saturday night and it wins. Your cash winnings are yours to withdraw, and your $200 in bonus bets will land in your account right away. If your initial bet loses, the bonus bets still arrive — giving you plenty of ammunition to spread across the rest of the playoff slate. Either way, you have 24 hours to put those bonus bets to work, so plan accordingly.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's playoff action

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the first puck drops or the opening tip-off Saturday:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers, making it easy to fund your account quickly. Open your bet slip and toggle on the promotion. This step is required — opting in through the Promos or Discover page alone is not enough to activate the offer. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Saturday's NBA and NHL playoff games are ideal targets given the volume of high-stakes matchups available. Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. Head to the Cashier section to withdraw any cash winnings from your initial wager.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The value at Fanatics does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for existing customers throughout the postseason. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promos section inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. With the NBA and NHL playoffs running deep into May and June, there will be no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of ongoing promotions.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.