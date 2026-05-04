Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors a chance to bet $20 and get up to $200 in bonus bets instantly — or $350 over seven days in select states. With a loaded May 4 slate featuring MLB action, NBA Playoffs Round 2 and the NHL Playoffs in full swing, there has never been a better time to check out the latest sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for NBA, NHL and MLB betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can bet $20 and receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, while bettors in select states — including AZ, IN, IA, MA and WY — can opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven straight days. Both offers require a single qualifying cash wager of at least $20 at odds of -500 or longer.

To activate either offer, you must opt in directly through your bet slip — not just on the Promos page. Your qualifying bet must be placed within seven days of verifying your account (by 11:59 PM ET on day seven), or you will forfeit eligibility. With Game 1 of the 76ers vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Spurs series on the board, along with Flyers/Hurricanes Game 2 and Ducks/Golden Knights Game 1, there is no shortage of markets to target.

Here is a quick look at the key terms for both offers:

Minimum qualifying bet: $20 cash wager at odds of -500 or longer.

$200 offer: Bonus bets issued instantly after your qualifying bet settles.

$350 offer: $50 in bonus bets issued daily for seven consecutive days.

Each daily $50 bonus expires 24 hours after it is issued.

Bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager; only one bonus bet per bet.

If a bonus bet wins, you keep the profit only — not the original bonus amount.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and cannot be cashed out early.

To put the winning scenario in plain terms: say you place a $50 bonus bet on the Knicks to beat the 76ers in Game 1 at +110 odds and it wins — you would receive $55 in withdrawable cash, not the $50 bonus amount itself. If the bet loses, the bonus bet is simply gone, but your real cash is untouched beyond the initial $20 qualifying wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for today's games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. No promo code is required — everything applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Just follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop tonight.

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 using any accepted payment method, including debit cards, PayPal or bank transfer. Before placing your bet, open your bet slip and toggle the promotion on to opt in — this step is required for the offer to apply. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market — such as the 76ers/Knicks Game 1, Ducks/Golden Knights Game 1 or any MLB game — at odds of -500 or longer. Once your qualifying bet settles, collect your bonus bets and use them across any available market on the app.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More ways to win with Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The value at Fanatics does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts and other bonuses for existing customers throughout the week. To stay on top of what is available, head to the "Promos" tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app and check back often — new offers are added regularly, especially around major events like the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.