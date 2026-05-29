FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open, and MLB

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available this May 29. New users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if it wins, with plenty of action to target across the NHL playoffs, the French Open, and a packed MLB Friday slate.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open, and MLB

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required to unlock the offer.

Friday night delivers a wealth of betting opportunities. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes is must-watch hockey, with Montreal facing elimination and Carolina one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. You could place your $5 wager on the Hurricanes to close out the series, or back Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield to keep Montreal's remarkable run alive for at least one more game.

If you back the Hurricanes and they win, your $150 in bonus bets will land in your account within 72 hours. If Montreal pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The FanDuel sign-up bonus only pays out on a winning initial wager.

Beyond the NHL, the French Open has been thrown wide open following Jannik Sinner's stunning second-round exit, and FanDuel offers markets across the tournament. MLB also provides a full Friday slate of games to target with your opening bet.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your initial $5 real money wager must be placed on any available FanDuel market.

If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use $100 in bonus bets on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer for tonight's action

Claiming the FanDuel promo codes new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop in Raleigh:

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need to provide basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as it is required to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer. Place your wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market. Game 5 of the Canadiens-Hurricanes series, French Open matches, or any MLB game on Friday's slate all qualify. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The fun does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week, covering everything from the NHL playoffs to the French Open and daily MLB action. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether you are looking for a profit boost on a parlay or an enhanced line on a marquee matchup, there is almost always something worth exploring.

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