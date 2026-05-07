FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB Games, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 7, with a packed slate of MLB games and Round 2 of both the NBA and NHL playoffs on the schedule. New users can earn $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA and NHL playoff betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

With so much action on Thursday, new users have plenty of options. You could back the Oklahoma City Thunder to extend their series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers, wager on the Carolina Hurricanes to go up 3-0 on the Philadelphia Flyers, or bet on the Detroit Pistons to take a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. There is also a full MLB slate to consider if you prefer regular-season baseball.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to receive your bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome bonus.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use $100 in bonus bets on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

To put it simply: if you place $5 on the Thunder to beat the Lakers and Oklahoma City wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across any FanDuel Sportsbook market. If the bet loses, you do not receive the bonus. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer rewards winners, so pick your spot wisely.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo for tonight's NBA, NHL and MLB action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch:

Register: Click the link on this page to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. You will need basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as it is required to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Make a $5 real money bet on any available market, such as the Thunder vs. Lakers, Hurricanes vs. Flyers, Cavaliers vs. Pistons, or any MLB game on the slate. Collect your bonus bets: If your initial wager wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will deposit $150 in bonus bets into your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across all major sports. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and MLB heating up, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of these deals.

To stay on top of the latest FanDuel promo codes, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab. New offers are added frequently, so it pays to check back before each game day.

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