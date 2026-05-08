FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA & NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 8, with a packed Friday slate featuring MLB action, NBA playoff basketball, and NHL playoff hockey. New users can earn $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA & NHL playoff betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. With the Knicks holding a 2-0 series lead over the 76ers, the Timberwolves and Spurs knotted at 1-1, the Sabres up 1-0 on the Canadiens, and the Ducks and Golden Knights tied 1-1, there is no shortage of compelling spots to place that first wager.

For example, if you place your $5 bet on the Knicks to close out the 76ers and New York wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets. If the bet loses, the welcome offer simply does not trigger. It is that clean and simple.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash.

With FanDuel promo codes like this one available to new users, there has never been a better time to get in on the NBA and NHL playoff action. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Friday's games

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch on Friday:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the app: You do not need the FanDuel Sportsbook app to register, but you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market, whether that is the Knicks covering against the 76ers, the Timberwolves pulling even with the Spurs, or any MLB game on the Friday slate. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users on Friday's slate

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions by navigating to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. With both the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a near-full MLB schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these ongoing offers. Check the app regularly, as new promotions are added frequently throughout the postseason.

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