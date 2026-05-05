FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, May 5, with a packed night of MLB, NHL, and NBA action on the schedule. New users can grab $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. No code is required to unlock this FanDuel sign-up bonus.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NHL & NBA playoffs

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate the deal. You simply need to register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first bet.

Tonight's slate gives new bettors plenty of compelling options to target. On the MLB side, the Rays host the Blue Jays in a pitching duel between Drew Rasmussen and Kevin Gausman, while marquee matchups like Dodgers vs. Astros and Padres vs. Giants add serious star power. In the NHL, second-round playoff action continues with Minnesota taking on Colorado in a game where goaltending and depth scoring could swing the outcome. The NBA conference semifinals tip off with Detroit vs. Cleveland and the Lakers squaring off against defending champion Oklahoma City.

Say you place your $5 wager on the Rays to beat the Blue Jays and Tampa pulls through. FanDuel Sportsbook would then credit you with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling. If your initial $5 bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. Keep in mind that if you use a bonus bet to wager and win, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your first real money wager of at least $5 must win for the bonus bets to be issued.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet amounts are not returned as part of any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tonight's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's MLB, NHL, and NBA action tips off:

Register: Click our link to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, whether that is the Rays vs. Blue Jays, a second-round NHL playoff game, or an NBA conference semifinal opener. If your bet wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus bets: If your wager wins, your $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. Bonus bets are valid for seven days, so put them to work quickly.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events like the MLB season and the NHL and NBA playoffs. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added frequently throughout the week.

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