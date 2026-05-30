FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA Game 7, MLB, French Open

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 31 — new users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. With a winner-take-all NBA Game 7, a loaded MLB slate, and the French Open heating up, there is no shortage of action to target this weekend.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Game 7 and more

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — the welcome bonus is automatically applied when you register a new account. Simply deposit a minimum of $5 and place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market, including Saturday's blockbuster NBA Western Conference Finals Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

If that opening bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. It is worth noting how the bonus bets work: if you use a bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout.

Here is a quick look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required.

Your first real-money wager must be at least $5.

The $150 in bonus bets is awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

The bonus bet amount is not returned as part of any winnings.

To put it in real terms: if you place your $5 opening bet on Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in Game 7 and it wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the weekend's action — whether that is the French Open, MLB, or anything else on the board. If the bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus bets, but your original stake is settled normally.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Game 7

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking one of the links on this page. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. No FanDuel promo code is needed during sign-up. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iOS or Android device. You must have the app installed to receive your bonus bets. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market — Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals is a natural choice given the stakes. If your bet wins, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With a weekend this packed — Game 7, the French Open, and a full MLB slate — there is a good chance FanDuel has something worth grabbing for returning bettors as well. Be sure to review the FanDuel promo codes page regularly so you never miss out.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.