FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for NHL & NBA Playoffs, MLB and French Open

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 31, with a packed sports calendar that includes NHL and NBA playoff action, MLB, and the French Open. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a winning $5 wager.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NHL, NBA, MLB and French Open betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code at all. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

With so much action on the board Sunday, new users have plenty of options to target with that opening wager. You could back Novak Djokovic to advance deeper into the French Open draw, place a bet on the Carolina Hurricanes or Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final, or wager on any MLB game closing out the weekend series.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If the bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours.

If you use bonus bets and win, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you place a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

To put it plainly: if you bet $5 on, say, Alexander Zverev to win his French Open match and he comes through, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the playoff slate. If the bet does not win, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. No code is needed to unlock any of this through the FanDuel promo codes page.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for May 31 sports action

Claiming the FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the day's action tips off:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and complete the registration process. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market, whether that is an NHL playoff game, a French Open match featuring Aryna Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek, or an MLB contest wrapping up the weekend. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will deposit $150 in bonus bets into your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer is claimed. The platform consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the week, particularly during busy stretches like the current playoff season.

Existing users can browse everything that is currently available by heading to the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. With the NBA Finals matchup nearly set, the Stanley Cup Final on the horizon, and the French Open entering its most compelling week, there is no shortage of markets where those promotions can add real value.

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