FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for WNBA, MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, May 19, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets if it wins. With Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a full MLB slate, and WNBA action all on tap, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Playoffs, MLB, and WNBA betting

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require an actual code to unlock. New customers simply register, deposit at least $5, and place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, there is a marquee target for your opening wager. Consider placing your $5 bet on Donovan Mitchell to record over his points total, or back Jalen Brunson to lead all scorers in a high-stakes playoff opener. If your bet on the Cavaliers-Knicks game wins, those $150 in bonus bets unlock and give you plenty of firepower across the rest of the night's MLB and WNBA matchups.

If your initial $5 wager loses, you will not receive the bonus bets. Here is a full breakdown of the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive your bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome offer.

Your first real money wager of at least $5 must win for the bonus bets to be issued.

The $150 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

If you win a wager placed with bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tonight's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to receive your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's supported payment methods. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1, an MLB game, or a WNBA matchup. If your bet wins, you are on your way to $150 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager wins, FanDuel will credit $150 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Use them across any available market before they expire in seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not limit its generosity to new customers. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The NBA Playoffs, a packed MLB schedule, and the growing WNBA slate all give FanDuel plenty of reasons to keep its promotions calendar full. Head to the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers available in your state and make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

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