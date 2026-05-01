FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoff Games

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 1, with new users able to bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if it wins. With high-stakes Game 6 matchups across the NBA and NHL Playoffs, plus a full MLB slate, there is no shortage of action to target with your first wager.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA and NHL Playoff games

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code at all. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real money wager on any available market. If that first bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With elimination-game energy across multiple NBA and NHL series on Friday, there are plenty of compelling spots to place that opening wager. Say you bet $5 on a Game 6 NBA player prop and it wins. FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets, which you can then spread across the rest of the playoff slate. If your $5 bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering BetProtect+ throughout the NBA Playoffs. This optional feature provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a protected player exits the game due to injury at any point, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlays have the affected leg voided, with remaining legs settling at adjusted odds. It is a transparent, fully optional tool that lets you decide when added protection makes sense based on your wager and comfort level.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for May 1 playoff action

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the Game 6 tip-offs and puck drops on Friday:

Register your account by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any market, such as an NBA or NHL Playoff game, or any MLB matchup on the Friday slate. If your bet wins, your $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major events throughout the sports calendar. The NBA and NHL Playoffs are prime time for these kinds of deals, and FanDuel tends to roll out fresh offers as the postseason heats up.

To stay on top of what is available, head to the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before each night's slate of games. FanDuel promo codes for existing users can add real value to your betting experience well beyond the initial sign-up bonus.

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