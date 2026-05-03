FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA/NHL Game 7s and MLB

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 3, with new users able to bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if it wins. With NBA and NHL Game 7s plus a full MLB slate on tap, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Game 7s and MLB

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this FanDuel sign-up bonus. Simply register a new account, deposit at least $5, and place your first real money wager of $5 or more on any available market. If that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With three Game 7s on the schedule today, including the Canadiens vs. Lightning, Raptors vs. Cavaliers, and Pistons vs. Magic, there is no shortage of compelling spots to place that opening wager. An MLB slate running alongside those games gives you even more options to target with your first bet.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

No FanDuel promo code is needed at registration.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial real money wager of at least $5 on any available market.

If your bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win using bonus bets, the bonus stake is not returned as part of your winnings.

For example, if you place your $5 opening bet on the Raptors to win Game 7 in overtime and they pull it off, you will receive $250 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the playoff schedule or any MLB game. If your bet loses, the welcome offer simply does not trigger, and you can continue betting with any remaining funds in your account.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering BetProtect+ throughout the NBA Playoffs. This optional feature provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a protected player exits due to injury at any point during the game, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlay legs are voided with the remaining legs recalculated at adjusted odds. It is a fully transparent add-on that lets you decide when the protection is worth it based on your wager and comfort level.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for today's Game 7s

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before tip-off or first pitch:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking one of the links on this page. Have your date of birth, mailing address, and email address ready to complete the process. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to receive your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any market, such as a Game 7 moneyline, player prop, or an MLB game on today's slate. If your bet wins, your $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the week. The NBA Playoffs and a busy MLB schedule mean there are typically several promotions running at any given time. Head to the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see everything currently available to your account.

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