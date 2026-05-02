FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Saturday MLB Games, NBA and NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 2, with a loaded slate of NBA and NHL playoff elimination games on tap. New users can grab $250 in bonus bets simply by placing a winning $5 wager. Do not miss this FanDuel sign-up bonus before the postseason drama kicks off.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Saturday's NBA and NHL playoffs

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires no code at all — the welcome bonus is automatically applied when you register a new account. The process is straightforward: deposit at least $5, place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

With Game 6 and Game 7 matchups filling Saturday's NBA and NHL schedules, there is no shortage of markets to target. Say you place your $5 bet on an NBA playoff game winner and your team closes out the series — you walk away with your cash winnings plus $250 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason. If the bet does not win, the welcome bonus simply does not trigger, so picking a strong spot matters.

Before claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer, keep the following terms and conditions in mind:

No FanDuel promo code is required — the offer is automatically applied at registration.

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to receive the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your first real money wager must be at least $5 on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, a $100 bonus bet placed at +100 odds that wins returns $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering NBA BetProtect+ throughout the playoffs. This optional feature provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a protected player exits due to injury at any point during the game, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlays have the affected leg voided with the remaining legs settling at adjusted odds. It is a fully transparent add-on that lets you decide when the added protection is worth it based on your bet and your comfort level.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Saturday's playoff games

Signing up and claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before tip-off or puck drop on Saturday.

Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need basic personal information handy, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well — you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market — an NBA playoff game, an NHL elimination matchup, or any MLB game on Saturday's schedule all qualify. If your bet wins, the bonus is triggered. Collect your bonus bets: If your wager wins, $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at everything FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for Saturday's action

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing users, especially during the postseason when the stakes are at their highest. From profit boosts on NBA and NHL parlays to same-game parlay specials tied to individual matchups, there is usually something worth checking before you place your bets.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promotions tab. New offers are added regularly throughout the playoffs, so it pays to take a quick look before locking in your Saturday slate.

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