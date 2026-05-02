FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 for Saturday MLB Games, NBA and NHL Playoffs

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for May 2. New users can bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets if it wins, just in time for a packed Saturday slate featuring NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Saturday's NBA, NHL and MLB games

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Place a $5 opening wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required at sign-up.

Saturday's schedule gives new bettors plenty of options to put that first $5 to work. The headliner is the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs, a winner-take-all showdown that is as compelling as it gets. The NHL Playoffs also tip off a new series, with the Flyers taking on the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round. On the MLB side, the Orioles face the Yankees, the Diamondbacks visit the Cubs, and the Reds host the Pirates.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market, such as the Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7 or the Orioles vs. Yankees.

If your $5 bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you use a bonus bet and win, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout. For example, if you place a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

To illustrate with Saturday's action: if you bet $5 on the Celtics to win Game 7 and Boston pulls through, you would receive $250 in bonus bets to use across any FanDuel market. If the 76ers upset the Celtics and your bet loses, the welcome offer does not apply, but you still have a full account ready for the rest of the weekend's games.

FanDuel Sportsbook also offers BetProtect+ for NBA Playoffs player prop bets. This optional feature provides full-game injury protection on eligible player props for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a protected player exits the game due to injury at any point, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlay legs are voided with the remaining legs recalculated at adjusted odds. It is a fully transparent add-on that lets you decide when the protection is worth it based on your wager and comfort level.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Saturday's games

Signing up and claiming the FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's action tips off:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your bonus bets, so download it on iOS or Android before placing your first wager. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to fund your new account and unlock eligibility for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager at least $5 on any available market. Saturday's Celtics vs. 76ers Game 7, the Flyers vs. Hurricanes opener, or any of the MLB matchups all qualify. Collect your bonus: If your first bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, ranging from odds boosts on marquee matchups to profit boosts and same-game parlay specials. With a Saturday schedule this loaded, there are likely several targeted offers tied to the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB games. The best place to find them is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where available deals are updated regularly. Make it a habit to check that section before placing your bets so you never miss out on added value.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.