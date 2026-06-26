FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Norway vs. France, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $5 on Norway vs. France in Group I and earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed when they place a $5 wager every day for seven days. This offer is live through June 26, so now is the time to act.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Norway vs. France

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — just a new account and a minimum $5 deposit. From there, new users place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available FanDuel Sportsbook market. Norway vs. France is a natural starting point for Day 1.

The beauty of this FanDuel sign-up bonus is that the outcome of your bets does not affect your reward. Whether you back Erling Haaland to score and Norway delivers, or you side with Kylian Mbappe and France and it falls short, you still collect your bonus bets after all wagers settle. The result on the pitch has no bearing on what lands in your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

For example, if you place $5 on Norway to win outright in Group I and the match goes France's way, you still receive your bonus bets once the wager settles. The same applies in reverse — a winning Norway bet does not change the bonus structure. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is designed to reward participation, not just results.

Among the many FanDuel promo codes available to new bettors, this one stands out for its straightforward structure and guaranteed value. Bonus funds arrive within 72 hours of your final bet settling, giving you a clear timeline from start to finish.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Norway vs. France

Signing up and placing your first bet on Norway vs. France takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place your first $5 real-money wager on Norway vs. France or any other available market on Day 1. Repeat this step each day for seven consecutive days to unlock the full bonus. Collect your bonus bets once all seven wagers have settled. Winnings from bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours, subject to a one-time playthrough requirement.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions that give existing customers added value throughout the sports calendar. With a tournament like this one generating compelling matchups every few days, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals surface frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to check in before placing your next wager.

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