FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Wednesday, July 1. New users can place a $5 wager on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and start working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days and collect $350 in bonus bets in total. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required to unlock the deal. The USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 match is the perfect starting point for day one of your seven-day run.

Here is what you need to know before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven days.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

To put it in concrete terms: if you bet $5 on the USA to win in Santa Clara and Pulisic delivers, great. If Bosnia and Herzegovina pulls off the upset and your wager does not cash, you still earn your bonus bets for that day. The outcome of each individual wager does not affect your eligibility. That is what makes this FanDuel promo code new-user offer so appealing heading into the knockout rounds.

After your bonus bets are issued, you have a seven-day window to put them to use. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before any winnings from bonus funds can be withdrawn. Keep that in mind as you plan your wagers across the week. FanDuel promo codes like this one are among the most straightforward welcome offers in legal sports betting right now.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Getting started with this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to place your first $5 wager on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina and begin your seven-day bonus run.

Register by clicking our link and completing the sign-up form. Have your date of birth, mailing address, and email address ready. You do not need a FanDuel promo code during registration. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first $5 real-money wager on any market tied to USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina or any other available event on day one. Repeat the $5 daily wager for six more consecutive days to unlock the full $350 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus funds within 72 hours of each bet settling and complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings.

Want a deeper look before you sign up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform, features, and ongoing promotions.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These deals are updated regularly and often align with major events on the calendar.

Whether you are looking for a same-game parlay boost on the USA's knockout run or a broader soccer promotion tied to the tournament, it is worth checking the app before placing any wager. FanDuel consistently rewards active users with offers that add real value to everyday betting.

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