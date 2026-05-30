FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7. New users can grab $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. This offer is available through May 30, so do not wait to sign up before tip-off.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Game 7

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is a perfect target for your first bet.

Here is what you need to know before placing your wager:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market, including Game 7.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

To put this in real terms: if you place your $5 bet on the Spurs to win Game 7 and they pull off the upset, you collect your cash winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If the Thunder hold serve at Paycom Center and your bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus. The FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards winners, so pick your spot wisely with Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set to go head-to-head in a winner-take-all showdown.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer and FanDuel promo codes like this one are among the most competitive in the industry. With the New York Knicks waiting in the NBA Finals, the stakes could not be higher for Saturday night's game, making this an ideal moment to get in on the action.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Claiming this offer before Game 7 tips off is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any available market, including Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder. If your bet wins, your $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome bonus is just the starting point at FanDuel Sportsbook. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, especially around high-profile games like a Western Conference Finals Game 7, so it pays to check in before placing your next bet.

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