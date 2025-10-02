FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus for 49ers vs. Rams
Thursday Night Football pits the 49ers against the Rams in a key NFC West clash, and the FanDuel promo code offer is turning up the excitement with a top new-player offer. No actual code is needed — a simple $5 wager on the game can earn you $300 in bonus bets if your first pick wins. It’s one of the easiest sportsbook promos around for this prime-time game.
How a FanDuel promo code works for 49ers vs. Rams
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up and place a $5 qualifying first bet on any market for 49ers vs. Rams. If your first bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must play through them once before withdrawing winnings. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded only if your first bet wins.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 bonus if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- 1x playthrough requirement before cash withdrawal.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings (e.g., a $10 bonus bet at +100 returns $10, not $20).
For the best chance to unlock your bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since only winning first bets qualifies, this approach maximizes your opportunity to secure the $300 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for 49ers vs. Rams
Ready to get in on the action for this pivotal NFC West matchup? Here’s how to claim the FanDuel welcome offer:
- Download the app: To claim the bonus, you'll first need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account using your personal information and complete the identity verification process.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market (for example, you could back the Rams or 49ers to win).
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
FanDuel promotions for existing customers
Check your app regularly for the latest ways to maximize your experience, as FanDuel is always offering promos for all users.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Use this token and place a bet on a player to score a touchdown. If they get the first or last TD, you’ll share a prize of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Profit Boost: You can also get a 30% profit boost to use on this TNF game.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other welcome offers
Get even more out of this NFL season by claiming thousands more from the welcome offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
