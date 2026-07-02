FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Portugal vs. Croatia and Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets on Day 1

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with Portugal vs. Croatia. As of July 2, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is built around five consecutive days of betting, with each day giving you a chance to earn up to $200 in bonus bets. You start by depositing at least $5 and placing a $5 wager on any market — Portugal vs. Croatia is a natural first target. Each day you wager, you receive a bet reset token worth up to $200.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

To put it in concrete terms: say you use Day 1 to bet on Portugal to win the match outright. If that wager loses, your token covers your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200. If it wins, you keep the winnings and still have four more days of tokens ahead of you. The FanDuel sign-up bonus rewards you whether the result goes your way or not.

A few important conditions to keep in mind. The five days must be consecutive, so do not skip a day after you start. Bonus bets are not redeemable for cash and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. Any bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer is only available to first-time FanDuel Sportsbook customers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Portugal vs. Croatia

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register by clicking our link to create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your date of birth, mailing address, and email address ready. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place a $5 wager on any Portugal vs. Croatia betting market — the match winner, total goals, or a player prop are all valid options for Day 1. Receive your bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet does not win, your stake comes back in bonus bets. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users around Portugal vs. Croatia

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. Existing customers regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matches like Portugal vs. Croatia and throughout the rest of the tournament. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. It is worth checking before every match to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

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