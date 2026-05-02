FanDuel Promo Code for the 2026 Kentucky Derby: Bet $5, Get $250 If It Wins

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby. New users can grab $250 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. This offer is live through May 2, so there is no time to waste before the Run for the Roses.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the Kentucky Derby

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed at sign-up -- the offer activates automatically for new users.

With the 2026 Kentucky Derby setting up as one of the most wide-open editions in recent memory, there are plenty of compelling spots to place that first $5 wager. Whether you back morning-line favorite Renegade to navigate the 20-horse field, or you take a shot on a closer like Commandment or Further Ado to come flying late, a winning bet unlocks $250 in bonus bets to use across FanDuel's full menu of markets.

If your initial $5 bet on the Derby does not win -- say Renegade gets caught in traffic or The Puma sets a pace that benefits a longshot -- you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The offer is tied entirely to winning that first wager. Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real-money wager on any available market.

If the bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash -- not $200.

A one-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing bonus-bet winnings.

Beyond the Kentucky Derby welcome offer, FanDuel is also running its NBA BetProtect+ feature throughout the NBA Playoffs. For a flat 3% fee added to your total stake, BetProtect+ provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets. If a protected player exits due to injury at any point, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlay legs are voided with remaining legs recalculated at adjusted odds. It is a fully optional, transparent feature that lets you decide when added protection makes sense for your bet.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for the Kentucky Derby

Claiming the FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the gates open at Churchill Downs:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on any available market -- including Kentucky Derby betting options like win, place, show, or exotic wagers. If your bet wins, your $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond the welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More Kentucky Derby betting offers from FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing users, and the Kentucky Derby is exactly the kind of marquee event that draws extra attention from the promotions team. Beyond the FanDuel promo codes available to new users, current customers can find a rotating slate of offers by tapping the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. From profit boosts on Derby exotics to NBA Playoff specials like BetProtect+, there is always something worth checking before you place your next bet.

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