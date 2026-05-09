FanDuel Promo Code for UFC 328: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets If It Wins

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into UFC 328 on Saturday, May 9. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager — and all it takes is a winning first bet to unlock the reward.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 328

The FanDuel promo code offer for UFC 328 is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate the offer — simply register, deposit, and bet.

With Khamzat Chimaev defending his middleweight title against Sean Strickland headlining the card, there are plenty of compelling markets to target with your first wager. If you place your $5 bet on Chimaev to win and he gets the finish, you unlock $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the card or future events. If your first bet loses, the bonus bets are not awarded — so picking your spot wisely matters.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash — not $200.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer is a strong way to get in on one of the UFC's most anticipated spring events. Between the Chimaev-Strickland main event, the flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira, and a loaded undercard featuring Alexander Volkov, Sean Brady, and Bobby Green, UFC 328 gives new bettors a wide range of markets to explore with their FanDuel promo codes.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for UFC 328

Claiming this offer ahead of UFC 328 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available market — including any UFC 328 fight on Saturday, May 9. If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets: Once your bonus bets appear in your account, you have seven days to use them. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore around UFC 328

The welcome bonus is just the starting point at FanDuel Sportsbook. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating slate of promotions, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific offers tied to major fights and sporting events. FanDuel keeps things fresh throughout the year, so there is almost always something worth checking before you place your next bet.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to visit the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, and with a card as deep as UFC 328, you may find targeted boosts on specific fights or fighters that add extra value to your betting experience.

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