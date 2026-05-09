FanDuel Promo Code for UFC 328: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If It Wins

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of UFC 328. New users can bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets if that first wager wins. With Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland set to collide on Saturday, May 9, this is the perfect time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Place a $5 real money wager on any available market, including the UFC 328 main event, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is required to unlock the deal.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market, such as picking Chimaev or Strickland to win the main event.

If your $5 bet wins, FanDuel will award $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

If you use bonus bets on a winning wager, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your payout. For example, if you place a $100 bonus bet at +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

To put this in context with UFC 328: if you place your $5 bet on Strickland to pull off another upset and he wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the rest of the card or any other FanDuel market. If Chimaev dominates and your bet loses, you simply do not receive the bonus bets. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer rewards winners, making your first wager even more exciting.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for UFC 328

Signing up and placing your first bet ahead of Chimaev vs. Strickland takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the app: Install the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your device. You will need the app to claim your bonus bets after your wager settles. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any available market. UFC 328 is a great place to start, with Chimaev vs. Strickland headlining a stacked card in Newark. Collect your bonus: If your bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific bonuses tied to major fights and sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of these deals is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added regularly. Whether you are a casual bettor or a seasoned sharp, there is almost always something worth grabbing before the next big event.