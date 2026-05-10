FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into a massive weekend of NBA and NHL playoff action. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager that wins. With Round 2 of both playoffs delivering elite matchups, there is no better time to sign up than May 10.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. The process is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours. With so many compelling playoff matchups on the board this weekend, new users have plenty of options to target.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If the $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings.

To put that last point in practical terms, say you place your $5 wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Los Angeles Lakers and it wins. You receive $150 in bonus bets. If you then use $100 of those bonus bets on a market at +100 odds and win, you pocket $100 in withdrawable cash. The bonus stake itself is not returned. Keep that in mind as you plan your FanDuel promo code new-user offer strategy across the weekend's slate.

The same logic applies across any of this weekend's marquee matchups. Whether you target Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead OKC past LeBron James and the Lakers, back Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers to hold off Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, or ride Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, your initial $5 bet just needs to win to unlock the full bonus. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer covers all available markets, so you have the full playoff slate at your disposal.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo codes offer for the NBA and NHL playoffs

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop this weekend:

Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking one of the links on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Remember to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first real money wager of at least $5 on any available market, such as the Thunder vs. Lakers, Knicks vs. 76ers, Avalanche vs. Wild, or any other playoff matchup this weekend. If your bet wins, your $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users during the playoffs

The value at FanDuel does not stop after you claim your welcome offer. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing users, especially during high-profile stretches like the NBA and NHL playoffs. From profit boosts on same-game parlays to stepped-up parlays and early payout offers, there is consistently something worth checking out. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see everything currently available and make sure you are not leaving value on the table throughout the postseason run.

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