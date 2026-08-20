FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 Bonus Bets for 49ers vs. Chargers, NFL Preseason

21+ (18+ D.C.) Opt in req. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. Select US states only. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

New bettors can capitalize on a strong preseason matchup Thursday night with an excellent FanDuel promo code offer. The 49ers and Chargers square off at SoFi Stadium in a game loaded with evaluation value, making it the perfect event to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets . Available through Aug. 20, this sportsbook promos welcome offer gives you multiple chances to build your bankroll.

How the FanDuel sign-up bonus works for 49ers-Chargers

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim, making the process straightforward for new users. You'll deposit at least $5 and then wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days, starting with Thursday's 49ers-Chargers game as your first bet. For each day you complete a $5 wager, you'll receive a bet reset token that you can use on bets between $1 and $200.

Here's how the bonus works if your bets don't land: If you place a $50 bet on the 49ers to cover the spread using your reset token and the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in bonus bets back. Conversely, if your $75 wager on Chargers player props wins, you keep those winnings and can continue building your account throughout the five-day promotional period. The beauty of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is that you earn bonus bets regardless of whether your daily $5 wagers win or lose, giving you genuine value as you evaluate the teams during this important preseason evaluation game.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to participate.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive one bet reset token per day of qualifying wagers.

Use tokens on bets between $1 and $200.

If a token bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for Thursday's game

Getting started with this welcome offer is simple and takes just a few minutes before Thursday's 49ers-Chargers kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by providing your personal information, including date of birth and email address. Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel account. Place your first $5 wager on any market for the 49ers-Chargers game on Thursday to activate your first bet reset token. Continue wagering $5 daily on any betting market for four more consecutive days to earn additional tokens. Use your tokens on bets between $1 and $200, knowing that losing bets return your stake as bonus bets. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to access your winnings.

For a deeper dive into what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing bonuses

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome offer expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out seasonal promotions, parlay boosts, and player-specific prop bonuses that can enhance your betting experience throughout the year. Existing customers should routinely check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover the latest available offers and limited-time boosts tailored to upcoming games and events.

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