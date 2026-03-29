FanDuel Promo Code Gets New Users $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for UConn vs Duke

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on Sunday's college basketball quarterfinals between UConn and Duke. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for sportsbook promos available through March 29.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for UConn vs Duke betting

This FanDuel promo code requires no code entry and delivers substantial value through No Sweat Tokens. New users receive one token daily for 10 consecutive days, each providing up to $300 in bonus bet protection. The FanDuel sign-up bonus activates after making a minimum $5 deposit and downloading the mobile app.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days with $300 maximum refund per token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you wager $200 on Duke to cover the spread against UConn and the Blue Devils fall short, you receive $200 in bonus bets. If Duke covers and you win, you keep your original stake plus winnings with no bonus bet refund needed. This structure works perfectly for Sunday's high-stakes quarterfinal matchup where Cameron Boozer's dominant tournament performance meets UConn's championship experience.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for college basketball betting

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just minutes before Sunday's UConn-Duke tip-off.

Click the registration link and provide required personal information including date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically and place your UConn vs Duke wager. Toggle on your No Sweat Token before confirming your bet to activate protection. Collect winnings immediately if successful or receive bonus bet refund if unsuccessful.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into betting features and user experience.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during college basketball season

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the new-user welcome bonus. Existing customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boost tokens in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular college basketball markets including point spreads, player props, and tournament futures. Regular users should check the promotions tab frequently as new bonuses appear throughout the week, particularly during major sporting events like college basketball's postseason tournaments.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.