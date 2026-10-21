NBA Opening Night: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets + League Pass Code

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of NBA Opening Night. This welcome offer is live for Oct. 21, with Minnesota at Miami, Golden State at Los Angeles and Dallas at Houston on the schedule. See other sportsbook promos before placing a wager on tonight's games.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Opening Night

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including tonight's Minnesota at Miami or Golden State at Los Angeles matchups. Whether that first wager wins or loses, DraftKings issues the bonus bets as part of this offer.

For example, a $5 wager on Minnesota to beat Miami that wins still triggers the full bonus bet rollout, since the offer activates on a qualifying wager regardless of outcome. A $5 wager on Dallas at Houston that loses also qualifies, since the payout structure does not depend on the result. This makes the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer accessible for bettors trying a first wager on NBA Opening Night.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo. Each term outlines exactly how the bonus bets and League Pass trial get delivered.

New customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process, totaling $200.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for NBA Opening Night

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings promo code offer before tonight's NBA Opening Night slate begins. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NBA Opening Night game, such as Minnesota at Miami or Dallas at Houston. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days through click-to-claim. Access the three-month NBA League Pass trial code included with the welcome offer.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook's features and betting markets. The review covers everything from odds boosts to live betting options.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out boosted odds and bonus offers for existing customers throughout the NBA season. These DraftKings promo codes and profit boosts change often, so checking the app before placing a wager can uncover extra value on games like Milwaukee at Washington or Chicago at Toronto.

Existing customers can find these updated offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and selecting the Promos tab. New boosts appear regularly throughout the NBA season, giving bettors fresh ways to engage with games beyond opening night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.