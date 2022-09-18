Sunday again already? How lucky are we!

Week 1 brought on a lot of unexpected drama and now it’s time to see if the one-game overreactions are right. Do the Packers bounce back? What’s up with the Bengals? And how does Trey Lance fare in normal weather conditions?

We’ll (hopefully) get some answers to those pressing questions Sunday.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

An updated injury report

Week 2 NFL spreads

Spread and prop bet picks

Fantasy lineup assistance

DFS players to target

WNBA Finals Game 4

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

Have you checked the injury report lately? Make sure you do before your lineups lock! As usual, a lot has changed since Thursday.

There’s a couple of fantasy-relevant players with Monday night games who are questionable that you might want to sub out just to be safe. And remember: There’s not one but two games on Monday this week.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Cowboys: OUT (thumb)

Jameis Winston, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (back), expected to play

Zach Wilson, Jets: OUT (knee)

Running backs

Damien Williams, Falcons: OUT (ribs)

J.K. Dobbins, Ravens: QUESTIONABLE (knee), not expected to play

D’Andre Swift, Lions: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

Duane Burleson/AP

Alvin Kamara, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (ribs), not expected to play

Mark Ingram, Saints: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers: INJURED RESERVE (knee)

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Dontrell Hilliard, Titans: OUT (hamstring)

Wide receivers

Rondale Moore, Cardinals: OUT (hamstring)

Gabe Davis, Bills: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Tee Higgins, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (concussion), expected to play

Allen Lazard, Packers: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), expected to play

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts: OUT (quad)

Kadarius Toney, Giants: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants: OUT (knee)

Braxton Berrios, Jets: QUESTIONABLE (heel)

Mike Evans, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (calf), expected to play

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers: OUT (hamstring)

Julio Jones, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (knee), game-time decision

Russell Gage, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring), expected to play

Kyle Philips, Titans: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)

Tight ends

Brevin Jordan, Texans: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

C.J. Uzomah, Jets: DOUBTFUL (hamstring)

George Kittle, 49ers: QUESTIONABLE (groin), not expected to play

Week 2 Spreads

The Chiefs held off the Chargers, 27-24, on Thursday night to kick off the week. Los Angeles covered the 4.5-point spread on the road thanks to a last-minute touchdown, and despite the highlight plays from Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, these teams didn’t break the lofty 54.5-point total.

Sunday’s schedule brings 13 more games and then there’s a Monday night doubleheader, which was a Week 1 staple in the past. You’ll notice there’s more lopsided spreads this week than last—only two Week 1 games closed with spreads of seven points or more compared to six this week.

The SI Betting analysts each picked their best bet for Week 2 for SI Sportsbook’s “Perfect 10” contest.

“The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.”

You can participate in the contest at SI Sportsbook, where you’ll also find the latest lines and player props for the NFL and more. On that note, Jen Piacenti made the case for a few player props she likes this week.

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jets vs. Browns (-6.5)

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Commanders vs. Lions (-1.5)

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Buccaneers (-2.5) vs. Saints

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins vs. Ravens (-3.5)

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Panthers vs. Giants (-1.5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots (-2.5) vs. Steelers

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Colts (-2.5) vs. Jaguars

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Falcons vs. Rams (-8.5)

4:05 p.m. ET (FOX): Seahawks vs. 49ers (-7.5)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Bengals (-7.5) vs. Cowboys

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Texans vs. Broncos (-10.5)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS): Cardinals vs. Raiders (-5.5)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Bears vs. Packers (-9.5)

7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Titans vs. Bills (-8.5)*

8:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Vikings vs. Eagles (-2.5)*

*Monday

Be sure to reference the latest injury news above and continue to check players’ status as kickoff approaches. It’s to be expected as the season progresses, but there were a lot more questionable designations to track this week than last.

Once you know you’re putting out a fully healthy starting lineup, consult the SI Fantasy team’s weekly series to ease your difficult decisions. Michael Fabiano makes the call based on matchups in his famous Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column each week and he also comes out with raw rankings each week at every position. And Shawn Childs projects detailed stat lines for each skill position to further assist in season-long or DFS lineup decisions and prop bets.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Kickers and defenses

Player Rankings: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Flex | Kickers | Defenses

Stat Projections: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Matt De Lima put together his cheat sheet for Week 2, in which he defends a (somewhat) bold take: He likes Jared Goff this week. Find out why and just how much he’s in on the Lions signal-caller. And Piacenti has DFS advice for today, including the studs worth paying up for and the bargain options to fill out your lineup.

You can go even deeper with two more live fantasy resources from the SI Fantasy team. Visit the @SINow and @SI_Fantasy Twitter accounts at noon ET to join the “Winners Club: By SI Sportsbook” spaces and get your questions asked and answered by our experts! I’ll also be responding to your start/sit inquiries on the @SI_Fantasy account beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Sun Look to Even Series; Aces One Win from Title

Connecticut needed a win Thursday night and it left no doubt with a 105-76 victory against Las Vegas. The Sun’s win was the largest of the WNBA Finals and it extended the series at least one more game, which will be played in Connecticut before heading back to Nevada, if necessary.

The Sun got off to a 34-19 lead in the first quarter and put the Aces away in the final frame by outscoring them 28-7 to secure the blowout. Jonquel Jones led the way for Connecticut with 20 points and was one of six players on her team to finish with double-digit points.

Jessica Hill/AP

Las Vegas is a slim favorite on the road with the chance to close out the series in Game 4. The Aces have moved to -800 favorites to win the title at SI Sportsbook, down from -2500, and the Sun are now +350.

Sunday

4 p.m. ET (ESPN): Aces (-1) vs. Sun | Las Vegas leads series, 2-1

In Other News

Justin Herbert Fractured Rib Cartilage: The Chargers quarterback took a big hit in the Thursday night loss to the Chiefs, though he returned to the game. Coach Brandon Staley said “I think we got good news” and there’s a chance Herbert returns to practice this week.

Where the MLB Playoff Race Stands: This is the first season with the MLB’s new 12-team playoff format, so where do things stand a few weeks from October? The Five Tool newsletter broke down what this weekend means for a tight postseason race.

College Football Top 10: This ranking rewards teams that have played the best against the best competition, which is why Kansas (yes, the undefeated Jayhawks) cracked the top 10. But don’t worry: Georgia rightfully remains No. 1.

Thanks for reading, and good luck with all of your bets and fantasy matchups. I’ll be back Tuesday morning.