Week 10 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

It is hard to believe, but we have arrived at Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Eagles (8-0) are the only undefeated team in the NFL, while the Texans are on pace for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft due to possessing the worst record (1-6-1) in the league.

A few weeks ago, two lucky winners won $10,000 playing SI Sportsbook’s free NFL betting contest!

Are you ready to become the next one?

Football fans can enter the free-to-play Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook every week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every contestant who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

In this week's "Perfect 10" contest, bettors find a card listing nine home teams as the betting favorite.

There are two virtual ‘Free Squares’ for bettors on games involving the Chiefs/Jaguars and Bills/Vikings.

Bettors can lock in the Chiefs as 5.5-point home favorites in the contest, where the ‘live’ betting line displays a 9.5-point demand.

Meanwhile, bettors find a 'stale' line of the Vikings as 7.5-point underdogs in the Perfect 10 contest, while in live wagering, Buffalo has been trimmed to only 3.5-point home favorites following the injury to Josh Allen (elbow).

Let’s take a brief look at the remaining eight games in the contest and some trends on tap for Sunday!

The NFL debuts in Germany, featuring Tom Brady and the Buccaneers against the red-hot Seahawks. Can Tampa Bay, who is only covering the spread at a 22.2% clip this season, beat Geno Smith in the international showdown?

Can Dallas, who is 6-1 ATS over their last seven games on the road, head to Lambeau and send Aaron Rodgers to his sixth consecutive defeat?

Will the Giants, who have been underdogs in six games, be able to beat the last-place AFC South Texans at MetLife Stadium?

The Dolphins have posted a disappointing 1-5 ATS (16.7%) mark over their last six games. Can they finally reward bettors with a cover against the spread versus the Browns?

So, which games stand out as best bets?

Our team here at Sports Illustrated is here to help.

Let’s see who our team is backing as their best bets for the contest in Week 10.

Jimmy Traina: Bears -2.5

Chicago has figured out how to use Justin Fields. The Bears have scored 32, 29 and 33 points in their last three games. They should have no problem putting up points against a terrible Lions' defense. Plus, you're laying a low number with a home team.

Conor Orr: Packers +4.5

Something tells me Aaron Rodgers would like to stop the bleeding as his old head coach, Mike McCarthy, comes to town. While I don't know how much animosity between the two lingers, if any at all, Rodgers is a prideful type who wants to get the Packers back on solid ground. He also doesn't want to get embarrassed at the hands of a coach who, many believed, was holding Rodgers back throughout his career.

Frankie Taddeo: Bears -2.5

Justin Fields set the NFL regular-season game rushing record (178) by a quarterback, leading the league's No. 1 rushing attack against a Lions that is second-worst in the NFL at stopping the run, surrendering 148.8 yards per game on the ground. Detroit has been a difficult team for bettors to trust of late, posting a 1-4 ATS mark since Week 4. The Bears are 7-1 SU and 5-3 ATS over their last eight games against the Lions. Bet on those solid trends continuing in Week 10.

Michael Fabiano: Giants -6.5

The Giants are fresh off a bye and should have success on the ground via Saquon Barkley, as the Texans have been smoked by enemy running backs all season long. In fact, their defense has allowed four backs to post over 150 scrimmage yards this season. All four players scored at least once, and three scored multiple touchdowns. The Giants are 6-2 against the spread under coach Brian Daboll, and I like them to cover the number against a weak Houston offense averaging 16.6 points per game.

Jennifer Piacenti: Bears -2.5

How can you not get behind Justin Fields, who has thrown five touchdown passes while rushing for 238 yards and another two rushing touchdowns in just the past two weeks? He's facing a Detroit Lions team that has allowed 268 passing yards per game with 13 passing touchdowns, 149 rushing yards per game and 13 rushing touchdowns. End of case. The Lions' defense is allowing a league-leading 29.3 points per game this season, and though their offense could have some success vs. the Bears, they don't come within less than a field goal.

Craig Ellenport: Cowboys -4.5

Happy to say I'm 6-0 ATS over the last six weeks with these Perfect 10 picks, and I've felt pretty confident with all six. I'm less confident about this pick because the Packers haven't lost six in a row in one season since 1988, and here they are, getting points at Lambeau. But the Packers are 1-4 against teams with a winning record this season. The lone victory was against New England with Bailey Zappe at QB, and the four losses -- to the Bills, Jets, Giants and Vikings -- were by an average of 12 points. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have won two games by an average of 19 points since Dak Prescott returned to the field. Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay produces a win and cover.

Matt Ehalt: Vikings + 7.5

The Bills have not played well in back-to-back weeks, having sleep-walked in the second half versus the Packers and playing awful versus the Jets. Now, there's an injury concern for Josh Allen. The Vikings don't blow teams out, but they are being very un-Viking-like this year and winning games they lost in the past. The uncertainty with Allen makes me confident the Vikings can keep this within a touchdown.

Kyle Wood: Bears -2.5

I believe in what Chicago has done in the last two weeks against good football teams. The Lions are not that. Without passing for more than 151 yards, the Bears managed 29 and 32 points against the Cowboys and Dolphins, respectively, and Justin Fields has taken off. Of course, their defense allowed 49 and 35 points in those games, so neither game ended in a win for Chicago. Early in the season, Detroit seemed like a team that could have done similar damage against this defense, but it averaged just 10.5 PPG over the last four weeks. The Bears will win on the ground against the second-worst run defense in the NFL.

Matt De Lima: Vikings +7.5

Although the Vikings are an excellent team, the Bills are better. Even with a dinged-up Josh Allen. Even if Case Keenum starts. However, they are not nearly eight points better, even at home. Given a range of outcomes, the Vikings keeping it within a score in a loss is a very reasonable bet that I'm willing to make. And somebody tell Kirk Cousins to keep his shirt on and jewelry off if they win.

Bill Enright: 49ers -6.5

Fresh off their bye week, the 49ers should be a bit healthier on the defensive side of the ball after a much-needed break from the action. When San Francisco is "on," they are really ON, and we'll look back at this game a month from now as their jumping-off point for the No. 1 seed in the NFC West. Their explosive offense will take advantage of a very weak Chargers defense, and San Francisco's suffocating defense won't let Justin Herbert and company keep up. Bettors will strike gold by laying the points with the 49ers.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 10 Perfect 10 Matchups, Spreads

• 2023 NFL MVP Odds at Midpoint of Season

• NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

• NFL Super Bowl Futures

• Week 10 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• NFL Mock Draft