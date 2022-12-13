Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Breakdown: Week 15
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Breakdown: Week 15

NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Week 15 features all 32 teams in action and the Chiefs are the week’s biggest favorites against the Texans.

In this story:

New York Giants
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15.

Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.

Home teams in the Perfect 10 contest went 5-5 SU and 4-6 ATS.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 14 weeks (five international games + one neutral site game) as teams playing in front of their home fans are 110-88-3 (55.6%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 111-90-6 (55.2%) ATS edge. Betting on the under has also rewarded bettors with a 116-89-2 (56.6%) record.

After Monday night’s Patriots-Cardinals game went under the total of 44, the under on all nationally televised primetime games now stands at 24-18-1 (57.1%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Week 15!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Odds

Records: DET (6-7 SU; 9-4 ATS) | NYJ (7-6 SU; 8-5 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET -1..5 | NYJ +1..5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Odds

Records: KC (10-3 SU; 3-9-1 ATS) | HOU (1-11-1 SU; 5-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: KC -13.5 | HOU +13.5

Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Records: DAL (10-3 SU; 8-5 ATS) | JAX (5-8 SU; 5-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DAL -5.5 | JAX +5.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Records: PHI (12-1 SU; 8-5 ATS) | CHI (3-10 SU; 4-8-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PHI -8.5 | CHI +8.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Records: ATL (5-8 SU; 7-6 ATS) | NO (4-9 SU; 5-8 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ATL +3.5 | NO -3.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Records: PIT (5-8 SU; 6-6-1 ATS) | CAR (5-8 SU; 7-6 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PIT +2.5 | CAR -2.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Records: ARZ (4-9 SU; 6-7 ATS) | DEN (5-8 SU; 6-7 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +1.5 | DEN -1.5

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

Records: NE (7-6 SU; 7-5-1 ATS) | LVR (5-8 SU; 6-7 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE +1.5 | LVR -1.5

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Records: TEN (7-6 SU; 8-5 ATS) | LAC (7-6 SU; 8-5 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TEN +2.5 | LAC -2.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

Records: CIN (9-4 SU; 10-3 ATS) | TB (6-7 SU; 3-9-1 ATS)
Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CIN -3.5 | TB +3.5