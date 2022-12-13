NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Week 15 features all 32 teams in action and the Chiefs are the week’s biggest favorites against the Texans.

Oddsmakers list six of the home teams in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest as betting favorites for Week 15.

Week 14 was a chalk Sunday in the NFL as favorites went 7-4 straight-up (SU) but underdogs ruled the week posting a 7-4 mark against the spread (ATS). The Texans (+17), Jets (+9.5) and Broncos (+8.5) all covered versus the number as heavy underdogs, while the Panthers (+165), Jaguars (+150), Ravens (+110) and Chargers (+140) all emerged with moneyline cashes at solid plus-odds.

Home teams in the Perfect 10 contest went 5-5 SU and 4-6 ATS.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 14 weeks (five international games + one neutral site game) as teams playing in front of their home fans are 110-88-3 (55.6%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 111-90-6 (55.2%) ATS edge. Betting on the under has also rewarded bettors with a 116-89-2 (56.6%) record.

After Monday night’s Patriots-Cardinals game went under the total of 44, the under on all nationally televised primetime games now stands at 24-18-1 (57.1%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Week 15!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Records: DET (6-7 SU; 9-4 ATS) | NYJ (7-6 SU; 8-5 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET -1..5 | NYJ +1..5

Records: KC (10-3 SU; 3-9-1 ATS) | HOU (1-11-1 SU; 5-7-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: KC -13.5 | HOU +13.5

Records: DAL (10-3 SU; 8-5 ATS) | JAX (5-8 SU; 5-7-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DAL -5.5 | JAX +5.5

Records: PHI (12-1 SU; 8-5 ATS) | CHI (3-10 SU; 4-8-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PHI -8.5 | CHI +8.5

Records: ATL (5-8 SU; 7-6 ATS) | NO (4-9 SU; 5-8 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ATL +3.5 | NO -3.5

Records: PIT (5-8 SU; 6-6-1 ATS) | CAR (5-8 SU; 7-6 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PIT +2.5 | CAR -2.5

Records: ARZ (4-9 SU; 6-7 ATS) | DEN (5-8 SU; 6-7 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +1.5 | DEN -1.5

Records: NE (7-6 SU; 7-5-1 ATS) | LVR (5-8 SU; 6-7 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE +1.5 | LVR -1.5

Records: TEN (7-6 SU; 8-5 ATS) | LAC (7-6 SU; 8-5 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TEN +2.5 | LAC -2.5

Records: CIN (9-4 SU; 10-3 ATS) | TB (6-7 SU; 3-9-1 ATS)

Game Info: Dec. 18, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CIN -3.5 | TB +3.5