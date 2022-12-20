Here’s hoping you got a Monday night miracle to advance in your fantasy playoffs. Or better yet, you already had the W in the bag before the Packers eliminated the defending Super Bowl champion Rams from playoff contention and kept their own slim postseason hopes alive.

Jalen Hurts Injury News Moves PHI-DAL Line

The 13–1 Eagles may be without their quarterback, and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts when they take on the Cowboys on the road with a chance to lock up the NFC East with a win.

Hurts suffered a right shoulder sprain in Sunday's win against the Bears, which put his status for Saturday's game in doubt.

The line quickly moved Wednesday from Eagles as one-point underdogs to the Cowboys as high as a six-point favorite. When these teams met earlier this season in Philadelphia, the Eagles won 26-17 as seven-point favorites, though that was Cooper Rush’s last start for Dallas.

In a radio interview Tuesday morning, Coach Nick Sirianni said that Hurts' shoulder sprain is not considered a long-term injury.

Gardner Minshew will get the start if Hurts is unable to play.

Hurts is the No. 1 scorer in fantasy football this season and carried plenty of teams to the playoffs. He delivered his second overall QB1 performance in the first round of the fantasy playoffs last week, powered by three rushing touchdowns.

Hurts’ MVP odds also took a hit with the news. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now -333 to win the award for the second time in his career, and Hurts, who was previously -175, saw his odds lengthen to +450.

Waiver Wire Pickups for Round 2

Congratulations on your win if you're looking for players to add this week! Let's keep it going.

Injuries to Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Hurts (shoulder) this late in the season are a pain to deal with, but the last few seasons have shown us league winners are available on waivers.

There is some good news, though. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Dallas Goedert are both expected to return for Week 16.

All that said, allow Jen Piacenti to direct you to the best pickups this week at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. And remember, you can’t save that FAAB, so spend up!

Matt De Lima also has the waiver wire report for IDP leagues, Craig Ellenport wrote about Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson in the fantasy fallout, Michael Fabiano shared 10 fantasy takeaways from Week 15, and Shawn Childs recounted some of the best fantasy quarterback performances ever.

NFL Playoff Picture and Futures Odds

Four of the seven playoff spots in the NFC have already been spoken for, while the AFC remains largely wide open with just two postseason spots secured. Three weeks remain to sort out the remaining division races and wild card spots.

Here’s how things stack up in both conferences, from each team’s record to its division, conference and Super Bowl odds. And read more about the playoff picture in the AFC and NFC and the latest NFL power rankings.

