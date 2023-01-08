And then there were two. Only one playoff spot is still up for grabs in each conference after the Jaguars beat the Titans on Saturday to clinch the AFC South title, completing a massive turnaround after picking first overall in back-to-back drafts.

There’s plenty still at stake Sunday as both the AFC and NFC feature three teams battling for one spot and some seeds have yet to be decided. Oh, and then there’s the potential of a coin toss to decide home field depending on the outcome of the Ravens-Bengals game.

This week more than any, you’re going to want to read the fine print as the NFL regular season comes to a close. And once it does, football continues Monday night when No. 3 TCU faces No. 1 Georgia for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

NFL Week 18 Game Lines

This is it. The regular-season finale. Not only did the Jaguars secure their division Saturday, but the Chiefs also locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That means they earned the bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs – with the caveat that a potential conference title game against the Bills or Bengals, who only played 16 regular-season games, would be played at a neutral site rather than Arrowhead Stadium.

Below are the active clinching scenarios:

Patriots: Clinch wild-card berth with a win over the Bills OR a Dolphins loss to the Jets, a Steelers loss to the Browns and a Titans loss to the Jaguars

Dolphins: Clinch wild-card berth with a win over the Jets and a Patriots loss to Buffalo

Steelers: Clinch wild-card berth with a win over the Browns, a Patriots loss to the Bills and a Dolphins loss to the Jets

Eagles: Clinch NFC East and No. 1 seed with a win over the Giants OR a Cowboys loss to the Commanders and a 49ers loss to Cardinals

49ers: Clinch No. 1 seed with a win over the Cardinals and an Eagles loss to the Giants

Cowboys: Clinch NFC East with a win over the Commanders and an Eagles loss to the Giants OR Clinch NFC East and No. 1 seed with a win over the Commanders, an Eagles loss to Giants and a 49ers loss to Cardinals

Packers: Clinch wild-card berth with a win over the Lions

Lions: Clinch wild-card berth with a win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams

Seahawks: Clinch wild-card berth with a win over the Rams and a Packers loss to the Lions

Seems simple enough, right?

Oh, and the No. 1 pick will also be decided Sunday. The Texans (2–13–1) are in the driver’s seat and can secure it with a loss to the Colts, who they tied with Week 1. If Houston wins and the Bears (3–13) lose to the Vikings, the top pick goes to Chicago. For what it’s worth, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is a -120 favorite to go first off the board.