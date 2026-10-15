Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Odds: Sam Darnold and Co. Favored on Thursday Night

Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix looking to pick up a second straight win when they take on the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

Both of these teams made their respective conference championship game in the 2025 season, and they're odds to 3-2 starts in the 2026 campaign.

However, Denver is much further down in the odds to win the Super Bowl (+2000) entering this matchup, as the team has struggled on offense even with Sean Payton taking over playcalling in Week 5. That's certainly a concern against a Seattle defense that is No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play allowed and No. 2 in EPA/Play.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, but they are favored on the road in this matchup. Seattle has won just one of Darnold's three starts since he returned from a glute injury, and the veteran quarterback is looking to get his season back on track against a Denver secondary that won't have Pat Surtain II or Talanoa Hufanga on Thursday.

Here's the latest odds for the Seahawks vs. Broncos clash:

Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -2.5 (-112)

Broncos +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -142

Broncos: +120

Total

40.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and the SI Betting team has you covered with picks, props, anytime touchdown scorers and more.

Here's just a few of our stories focused on this game to help you make the most of Thursday Night Football:

Road to 272 – SI’s Iain MacMillan makes his favorite pick for every game in Week 6

Week 6 Moneyline Picks – The SI Betting and NFL Teams pick a winner for every Week 6 game

Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6)

Seahawks vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 6 – JSN is an elite prop target in Week 6

Seahawks vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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