On Friday, the 16-seeded University of Maryland, Baltimore County turned the men's college basketball world on its head with a 74-54 victory over Virginia, the No. 1 overall seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament.

It was the first time a 16 seed ever defeated a 1 seed in the men's tournament, and it came 20 years after 16-seed Harvard beat 1-seed Stanford in the women's tournament.

To celebrate the historic occasion, Sports Illustrated created a special digital cover, similar to what happened in 2015 for the U.S. Women's soccer team after it won the World Cup.

Thanks to the unbelievable win, the UMBC Retrievers turned into the world's favorite college basketball team overnight.

After people got over the shock of their brackets being completely destroyed, they immediately embraced the underdogs from the America East, who only made the NCAA tournament because of a buzzer beater in the conference tournament championship.

From undersized point guard K.J. Maura to the second-leading scorer in program history Jairus Lyles to the school's chess team, anything related to UMBC helped shed a new light on what took place in Charlotte.

The school is almost guaranteed to see an increase in applications (The Flutie Effect) thanks to the victory, and America gets free pizza courtesy of Little Caesars, even though there are no Little Caesars near the UMBC campus. The @UMBCAthletics Twitter page jumped from around 5,000 followers to about 110,000 during the opening weekend of the tournament and while the rest of Twitter went into a frenzy in reaction to the absurd demolition of the top team in the country.

There were people like Maryland Governor Larry Hogan who always had faith in the Retrievers and people like Lane Kiffin who just wanted to hop on the train after it started moving.

While the UMBC players basked in the glory of their upset as if it were a win on Fortnite, the Virginia players were left to answer questions they probably never planned on receiving about their historic season.

It all came to an end for the Retrievers in their next game against Kansas State, which they lost 50-43, but their blowout over the Cavaliers will live on forever.

Take a look back at some of the best moments from the game below, as chronicled by Sports Illustrated and the UMBC athletics Twitter account.

Attention @UMBC_MBB fans, we will be live tweeting the game from this account tonight, so plan accordingly pic.twitter.com/72sHLUPm4J — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 16, 2018

No. 1 Virginia struggling to get going against UMBC, leading 13-10 over halfway through the first half. — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

Tied up 16-16 at the under-4 timeout 👀 — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

Please inform @SethDavisHoops he already Sharpied in Virginia https://t.co/U4A1r3qFUm — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

So...ummm....the Kansas State and Creighton fans are now UMBC fans — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC chasing history 👀



The Retrievers are tied with (1) Virginia at the half! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dcZgoOeVUM — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

A No. 16 seed has never beaten a No. 1 seed.



Can UMBC make history against Virginia? https://t.co/SuRTO3B4VN pic.twitter.com/BbkHkcggkA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

Here we go, follow along as the second half kicks off with the UMBC Retrievers tied with No. 1 Virginia! https://t.co/bEUzzIQXMq pic.twitter.com/5eRQNtaxJ5 — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

UMBC already goes up six less than a minute into the second half! — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

If UMBC pulls off the upset, it wouldn't be the first time Retrievers surprised everyone pic.twitter.com/824dKMnPjf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

What is happening??! pic.twitter.com/ViGhw1TfnD — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

Just havin fun https://t.co/WdYLjZS9HF — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

The Retrievers are in a groove!!! 🔥🔥🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BQdAKzsy16 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

Retrievers getting buckets like pic.twitter.com/sLnceK3gfA — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

We're just a 16 seed, happy to be here, also we're up 35-24 on No.1 Virginia with Jairus going to the line to shoot 3 ft with 15:52 left — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Tony Bennett can't believe it pic.twitter.com/w7vXaAUGcB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

Hi Seth, remember when you declared the game over at tip? We are up 14 with 14 minutes left https://t.co/duUviOMvZO — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC is so close they can almost taste it pic.twitter.com/XQyRknw2Di — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

UMBC can feel it! pic.twitter.com/5ECNIdPEbo — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

"Hey, what's that?"

"Looks like the GREATEST UPSET IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL HISTORY" pic.twitter.com/NRjBaVTMV1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

UPSET OF ALL UPSETS!



A 16-seed has taken down a No. 1 seed.



(16) UMBC defeats (1) Virginia 74-54! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/J9Tgj24wBu — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

UMBC DID IT FOR AIR BUD pic.twitter.com/J9t2CCMbTs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

"We did it. We did it. It's a dream come true!"@tracywolfson with UMBC after they make #MarchMadness history! pic.twitter.com/PHKiYtB8ny — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

Only teams to beat Virginia this season:

West Virginia ✅

Virginia Tech ✅

UMBC ✅ pic.twitter.com/zY91JYoYn9 — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 17, 2018

UMBC is LIT right now 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aYOwbGsiyD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 17, 2018

The Retrievers have only made one other trip to the NCAA tournament, and it was in 2008 as a 15 seed, when they lost to 2-seed Georgetown 66-47. That Georgetown team would lose its next game to Steph Curry and 10-seed Davidson.