Bama Central

Alabama Among Top Schools for 3-Star DL

JJ Finch, one of the top prospects in Indiana, took to social media this week to announce his top five finalists. He will make his commitment On June 22.

Mason Woods

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; A view of the helmet of Alabama Crimson Tide after they beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; A view of the helmet of Alabama Crimson Tide after they beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, despite missing out on a few highly rated prospects this week, still look to be in a great spot with the 2026 recruiting class. The Tide holds seven commitments currently and, after a bit of good news, is now one step closer to adding another.

3-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Indianapolis, Indiana took to social media on Friday to announce his top five schools and also lock in his commitment date. The 6-foot-3, 260 lb. prospect will make his announcement on an on June 22 on an Instagram livestream hosted by Football University (@FootballUniversity).

Finch named the Crimson Tide as a finalist alongside Michigan, Tennessee, Miami and Purdue. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, and has also made stops this summer with his other finalists as well.

Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in Indiana, Finch is a highly touted prospect. As a junior in 2024, he finished with an incredible 92 tackles, 24.0 TFL's and 7.0 sacks, all while helping his team to a 10-2 regular season record.

As of now, the Crimson Tide is still a bit behind some of the other top programs in the nation in terms of recruiting, but DeBoer and the staff seem to have a strong grasp on what the team is looking for at each position. While the process may be a bit slower than it was under Nick Saban, the talent evaluation thus far has been seemingly excellent for Alabama's new staff.

Upcoming Official Visitors

June 20-22

Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
  6. OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
  7. QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting