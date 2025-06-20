Alabama Among Top Schools for 3-Star DL
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, despite missing out on a few highly rated prospects this week, still look to be in a great spot with the 2026 recruiting class. The Tide holds seven commitments currently and, after a bit of good news, is now one step closer to adding another.
3-Star defensive lineman JJ Finch from Indianapolis, Indiana took to social media on Friday to announce his top five schools and also lock in his commitment date. The 6-foot-3, 260 lb. prospect will make his announcement on an on June 22 on an Instagram livestream hosted by Football University (@FootballUniversity).
Finch named the Crimson Tide as a finalist alongside Michigan, Tennessee, Miami and Purdue. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, and has also made stops this summer with his other finalists as well.
Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 50 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in Indiana, Finch is a highly touted prospect. As a junior in 2024, he finished with an incredible 92 tackles, 24.0 TFL's and 7.0 sacks, all while helping his team to a 10-2 regular season record.
As of now, the Crimson Tide is still a bit behind some of the other top programs in the nation in terms of recruiting, but DeBoer and the staff seem to have a strong grasp on what the team is looking for at each position. While the process may be a bit slower than it was under Nick Saban, the talent evaluation thus far has been seemingly excellent for Alabama's new staff.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 20-22
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/24/2025, Committing July 2
- 5-Star EDGE Anthony Jones - Offered by Alabama on 02/08/2023
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Alabama 06/17/2025
- 4-Star CB Zyan Gibson - Committed to Alabama on 12/24/2024
- 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Committing June 26
- 4-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25 A-Day practice
- 4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Offered by Alabama on 06/11/2025
- 3-Star LB Zay Hall
- 3-Star S Rihyael Kelley - Committed to Rugers on 06/10/2025
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star TE Owen Cabell - Offered by Alabama on 06/02/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)