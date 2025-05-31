Alabama Battling SEC Rival for 2026 4-Star WR Kenny Darby
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff are pulling out all the stops this weekend as the Tide welcomes over a dozen premium prospects from the 2026 recruiting class for official visits.
One of the names near the top of the Crimson Tide's board is current LSU commit Kenny Darby. The most recent addition to the massive recruiting weekend, the 6-foot, 175. wideout has been committed to the Tigers since November of 2024, but could be considering a flip in his near future.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Darby has officially locked in his final decision date for July 4th and will be deciding between just two schools, Alabama and LSU.
Hailing from the Bossier City, Louisiana, right in the heart of the Bayou State, Darby is ranked by On3 as the No. 21 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state. As a junior in 2024, he hauled in 100 receptions for over 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns.
While plucking a player right from LSU's backyard may be a tall task for the Alabama staff, since taking over in 2024, DeBoer has proven his ability to land premium wide receiver talent. From Ryan Williams, Rico Scott and Bubba Hampton in his first year, to Derek Meadows and Lotzeir Brooks in 2025, the current staff's track record speaks for itself.
As of now, Alabama holds just five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but looks to closing in on several players that will make their official visits this summer. In just the month of May, the Tide has been named a finalist for nearly a dozen prospects, so despite a slower start, DeBoer and the staff are in an excellent spot.
Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Iowa State on 04/18/2025
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/04/2025
- 4-Star WR Kenny Darby - Committed to LSU on 11/12/2024
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/06/2025
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford - Named Alabama as a finalist on 03/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/23/2025
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/28/2025
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/11/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)