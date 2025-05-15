Alabama Lines up Visit with Elite In-State EDGE Anthony Jones
Things continue to look up for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail despite losing out on 4-Star running back Jonaz Walton to Notre Dame this week.
Over the last month, Alabama has not only earned a spot as a finalist for eight talented 2026 prospects, but also locked in a visit with 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who recently decommitted from USC.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Alabama lined up yet another elite prospect for a summer time visit, locking in 5-Star edge rusher and top-five player in the Yellowhammer State Anthony Jones.
Hailing from St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Alabama, Jones is a 6-foot-3, 240 lb. edge rusher ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as then No. 3 player at his position in the nation. He is just behind fellow 5-Star prospect Cederian Morgan for the title of No. 1 player in Alabama, but is an extremely sought after prospect nonetheless.
He is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on June 22, which will wrap up a busy summer of official visits with the likes of Auburn (May 16), Miami (May 30), Texas A&M (June 5) and Oregon (June 13).
Jones is a dynamic pass rusher with the ability to both overwhelm with power and surprise with quickness and speed. He is extremely fast off the line of scrimmage and uses his hands effectively to keep blockers at bay.
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sportsas the No. 37 class in the nation.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton (Notre Dame commit)
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
June 6th through June 8th
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams (Ole Miss commit)
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks
- 4-Star DL Valdin Stone
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber (Ole Miss commit)
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III (Florida State commit)
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson (Alabama commit 04/12/2025)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)