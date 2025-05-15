Alabama Lines up Visit with Elite In-State EDGE Anthony Jones

NEWS: Five-Star EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones has locked in 5 Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits



His schedule is as follows:



Auburn: May 16-18

Miami: May 30-June 1

Texas A&M: June 5-7

Oregon: June 13-15

Alabama: June 20-22https://t.co/45pke68Imv pic.twitter.com/NhzVALdFYS