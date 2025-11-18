Top NFL Landing Spots for Raleek Brown
After Cam Skattebo departed ASU for the NFL Draft, many were wondering how ASU's backfield would be. However, Raleek Brown has had a great season, not just as a runner, but as a receiver, too. Here are some great NFL fits for Raleek.
Chicago Bears
Raleek to the Bears makes a lot of sense on a couple of different levels. For starters, Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson used to be with the Detroit Lions, who had Jahmyr Gibbs was both an excellent receiver and a running back.
In Chicago, they have good running backs but no one to that level of doing receiving and rushing, so Raleek would bring that element. Additionally, in Johnson's first draft, they drafted Tight End Colston Loveland in the first round, so Johnson has shown that he likes to take offense early in the draft. Brown could be a great third or fourth-round pick for Johnson.
San Fransisco 49ers
The 49ers currently have one of the better do-it-all backs in NFL history with Christian McCaffrey. However, as McCaffrey has played more NFL games, his speed has declined a bit. So bringing in Brown as a Predecessor for CMC, as he is nicknamed, would not be a bad idea. Coach Kyle Shanahan could do a lot of cool things game plan-wise with Raleek Brown.
Kansas City Chiefs
Speaking of great offensive-minded head coaches, Raleek Brown being coached by Andy Reid could be a great move. Reid showed in his early days of Kansas City that he can do wonders with a do-it-all back in Kareem Hunt. So Raleek and Reid could work well together. The Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history with Patrick Mahomes, but their rushing game has struggled this year, so running back is a need
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens had historically had great dominant physical runners, but not so much on the receiving end, so bringing in Raleek could be a great way to bring some versatility to that position. The Ravens have Derrick Henry currently on the roster, but like the 49ers with CMC, it is unclear how much longer he will be on the team.
Arizona Cardinals
Raleek Brown staying in Arizona would be a great move for him. The Cardinals are looking for a potential franchise back, as James Conner's future in the desert is uncertain. Raleek would be a versatile receiving weapon for the Cardinals.
Adding Raleek's ball-catching ability to a room with Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tight End Trey McBride could make Arizona's offense one of the more talented and stacked ones in the entire league.
