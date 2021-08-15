Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Nick DeNucci

A look at a linebacker who could be fighting for a role with the linebackers in 2021

It's August! And college football has returned to summer practice. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Nick DeNucci, a linebacker who is in a crowded room trying to earn one of the two open spots.

DeNucci, a redshirt junior from Pope John III in New Jersey (the same school QB commit Peter Delaportas played for) has been a special teamer the first three years on the roster. Last season under new head coach Jeff Hafley, DeNucci got on the field on defense as well, and is looking to earn more playing time in 2021. It could be tough though with a number of linebackers including Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Kam Arnold, Vinny DePalma, Bryce Steele, Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis battling for those two spots.

Stellar

DeNucci has a stellar summer, and seemingly comes out of nowhere to earn a starting spot in the linebacking corp. He has a big year, coming on to fit in with Jeff Hafley's defense and making himself a name for himself as well. Finishes with 60-75 tackles on the season.

Standard

Hafley sees something in DeNucci who gets a bigger role on the defense. Although he doesn't start, he gets valuable playing time, becoming a role player and situational linebacker.

Subpar

Other linebackers beat out DeNucci in camp, and he settles in as a special teamer on the Eagles.

