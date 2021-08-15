Sports Illustrated home
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Nick DeNucci

A look at a linebacker who could be fighting for a role with the linebackers in 2021
Author:

It's August! And college football has returned to summer practice. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Nick DeNucci, a linebacker who is in a crowded room trying to earn one of the two open spots. 

DeNucci, a redshirt junior from Pope John III in New Jersey (the same school QB commit Peter Delaportas played for) has been a special teamer the first three years on the roster. Last season under new head coach Jeff Hafley, DeNucci got on the field on defense as well, and is looking to earn more playing time in 2021. It could be tough though with a number of linebackers including Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Kam Arnold, Vinny DePalma, Bryce Steele, Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis battling for those two spots. 

Stellar

DeNucci has a stellar summer, and seemingly comes out of nowhere to earn a starting spot in the linebacking corp. He has a big year, coming on to fit in with Jeff Hafley's defense and making himself a name for himself as well. Finishes with 60-75 tackles on the season.

Standard

Hafley sees something in DeNucci who gets a bigger role on the defense. Although he doesn't start, he gets valuable playing time, becoming a role player and situational linebacker. 

Subpar

Other linebackers beat out DeNucci in camp, and he settles in as a special teamer on the Eagles. 

Other BC Football Season Previews:
Xavier Coleman- Running Back
Kam Arnold- Linebacker
Alec Sinkfield- Running Back
Travis Levy- Running Back
Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back
Ethon Williams- Wide Receiver
Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver
Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle
Shitta Sillah- Defensive End
CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver
Kobay White- Wide Receiver
Matt Rueve- Quarterback
Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back
Tyler Days- Defensive Back
Dennis Grosel- Quarterback
Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback
Deon Jones- Defensive Back
Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver
CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back
Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver
Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

