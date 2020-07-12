BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back Andre Hines

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview running back Andre Hines.

Hines is a Class of 2020 recruit and an early enrollee for the Eagles this season, meaning he started practicing with the team before COVID-19 shut everything down. He is the quintessential Steve Addazio big, bruising running back at 215 pounds. If Addazio had stayed Hines at 6'1, 215 pounds would have followed in the mold of Andre Williams, AJ Dillon and others. 

Now the burly freshman comes to Chestnut Hill and faces a loaded backfield. David Bailey will no doubt be the starter at running back in 2020, with Patrick Garwo and Travis Levy behind him. Having depth at the position is always a positive, but it will be tricky to see how the offense finds carries for Andre Hines in 2020. 

Stellar

Hines finds himself involved in the offense, he gets some meaningful carries along the way. This could be because he earns his way on to the two deep, or because his play is necessitated due to other circumstances. He provides a solid backup to David Bailey and scores a handful of touchdowns. 

Standard

The freshman plays some snaps in mop duty but stays under the four game limit to preserve his redshirt. If he isn't going to be used regularly, this isn't a bad option.

Subpar

Doesn't play at all, and earns his redshirt. 

