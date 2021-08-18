Stellar, Standard & Subpar: LB Joseph Sparacio
It's August! And college football has returned to summer practice. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Joseph Sparacio, a linebacker from Florida, who is vying for a role in Jeff Hafley's defense.
Sparacio comes to the Eagles from Florida, and immediately made an impact when playing in 2019. In the season opener against Virginia Tech he made an interception on the goal line to save a touchdown. He finished the year with 50 tackles with six TFLs and a half sack plus one interception. In 2020, he played a much smaller role, only appearing in four games with the Eagles.
With Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie off to the NFL, there are now two open starting spots in the Boston College linebacker corp. With other candidates in the running, could Sparacio step up?
Stellar
Joe Sparacio steps up and becomes one of the starting linebackers for the Eagles. He is good and physical, and sets himself up to be one of the stars for Boston College in 2022.
Standard
Sparacio gets in at times for Boston College as a situational player and does a serviceable job for the Eagles.
Subpar
Other linebackers jump up ahead of Sparacio and he either doesn't play or only gets in to a handful of games.
