Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive back Josh DeBerry

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive back Josh DeBerry.

DeBerry, a sophomore out of Grosse Point Park, Michigan is a lengthy defensive back that came to the Eagles over offers from Wake Forest, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky and Northwestern. Immediately he made his impression felt as a freshman, starting in two games and appearing in seven others. Had a break up in the end zone against Syracuse and another pass break up against NC State. He certainly will be battling for one of the starting roles in 2020, as he fits the mold of a "Jeff Hafley defensive back" almost perfectly. Look to DeBerry to battle Elijah Jones and Jason Maitre for the second starting slot across from Brandon Sebastian.

Stellar

DeBerry wins the starting role and continues to develop into a solid every day starting cornerback. Working with Jeff Hafley is a huge positive as his talents continue to shine with a couple of interceptions and a solid number of pass breakups. Helps turn around a defensive unit that struggled in 2020.

Standard

Starts a handful of games, rotating with Maitre/Jones in the others. Good solid play from the sophomore, grabs his first collegiate interception. But has a handful of young player mistakes as well (which is to be expected).

Subpar

Loses starting job to another player, and plays situational throughout the year (nickel/dime or other packages)

What kind of season do you expect out of Josh DeBerry? Leave your thoughts below!



