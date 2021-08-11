Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive Back Shawn Asbury II

A look at an exciting freshman looking to have a big year for the Eagles

It's August! And college football has returned to summer practice. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Shawn Asbury II, a freshman defensive back who is looking to crack the two deep in 2021.

Asbury, comes to Chestnut Hill from Stafford, VA. A three star cornerback according to 247sports.com, and an SI All American watch list candidate, Asbury flipped to the Eagles after originally committing to Virginia Tech. He enrolled early and practiced with the team, opening eyes this spring.

Boston College is relatively deep at cornerback, but Jeff Hafley likes to play lots of guys throughout the game. While Brandon Sebastian, Jason Maitre, Josh DeBerry, and Elijah Jones may get the bulk of the snaps, players like Asbury and CJ Burton Jr. most certainly will see the field.

Stellar

Asbury finds a role within the team and makes a big impact on the field. Maybe it is due to injury, or the way Hafley cycles through defense backs but he sees significant snaps throughout the year. He establishes himself as a solid freshman and a player that will be on the two deep for years to come.

Standard

A situational player, who gets on the field here and there for the Eagles, and sees snaps in some of the blow out games. Asbury showcases some of the talent that brought him to Chestnut Hill, but more importantly gets valuable game reps. This is a building year for the freshman.

Subpar

He sees action in two or three blow out games, and earns his redshirt.

