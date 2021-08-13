Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Xavier Coleman

It's August! And college football has returned to summer practice. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Xavier Coleman, a freshman running back who is looking to crack the two deep in 2021.

Coleman, from Willingboro, New Jersey came to the Eagles as a three star recruit with lots of interest from various Power Five schools. Since stepping on campus this spring, he has become a big part of the offense, grabbing praise from the staff, while performing well in the spring game. For a Boston College offense that is looking for smaller backs that can perform in the passing game, Coleman is the template. At 5-7 187 pounds, he is much smaller than BC backs of old, but will fit well in Frank Cignetti's system. How much of a role will he play? Let's discuss.

Stellar

Coleman becomes one of the starting running backs, soaring up the depth chart and becoming a weapon in both the passing and rushing game. He can carry the ball, and catch it, and his diminutive size makes him tough to hit in the open field. Only a freshman, Coleman sets himself up to be a major factor in the offense for years to come.

Standard

As a role player, Coleman does a nice job fitting in with the offense in 2021. He isn't their every down back, but he gets valuable snaps and sets himself up to be on the two deep in 2022.

Subpar

A combination of Pat Garwo, Travis Levy and Alec Sinkfield take a majority of the snaps in 2021, leaving Coleman to play in a few blowout games. He does however earn a redshirt prepping him for four years with the Eagles.

